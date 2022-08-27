Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.
4.8 Stars
Ella124 - 27 Aug 2022
Perfect fit for my 8 year old and he says they are very comfy
Charmummy - 01 Aug 2022
Great fit and comfy worn most days
Hashir - 25 Jul 2022
Very comfortable shoes , My son loves it, he keep with him all the time