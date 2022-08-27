Skip to main content
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Younger Kids' Shoe

      $60

      Highly Rated
      Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Purple Dust/White
      White/White/White
      Black/Black/Black

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5451-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (200)

      4.8 Stars

      • Perfect fit

        Ella124 - 27 Aug 2022

        Perfect fit for my 8 year old and he says they are very comfy

      • Great fit and Comfy

        Charmummy - 01 Aug 2022

        Great fit and comfy worn most days

      • Shoes

        Hashir - 25 Jul 2022

        Very comfortable shoes , My son loves it, he keep with him all the time