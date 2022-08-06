Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.
4.6 Stars
Doghouse Sam - 06 Aug 2022
Nicely designed, good ankle guard and a reasonable price
GazzaForever - 11 Jun 2022
Fit well with correct size. comfortable to play in. Nice design.
Kate20222 - 02 Jun 2022
My son finds these very comfortable to wear for his soccer games