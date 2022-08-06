Skip to main content
      Nike Charge

      Football Shinguards

      $25

      Highly Rated

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: SP2164-010

      Reviews (30)

      4.6 Stars

      • Football Shinpads

        Doghouse Sam - 06 Aug 2022

        Nicely designed, good ankle guard and a reasonable price

      • Shin pads

        GazzaForever - 11 Jun 2022

        Fit well with correct size. comfortable to play in. Nice design.

      • Great buy

        Kate20222 - 02 Jun 2022

        My son finds these very comfortable to wear for his soccer games