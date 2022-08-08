The iconic, 2-in-1 Nike Challenger Shorts deliver woven comfort with an all-new articulated inner tights.They offer the versatility you want from your favourite shorts.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
4.2 Stars
AdamD756591275 - 08 Aug 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
Stephen2 - 09 Jul 2022
Excellent running shorts and very comfortable I recommend them any runner
JamesM412209300 - 09 Dec 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.