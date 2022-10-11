Skip to main content
      Our beloved Nike SB Sunday shorts get a Be True makeover to celebrate unity and inclusivity. The double-knit fabric feels soft on your skin for easy, laid-back comfort, while the rainbow gradient Nike SB logo and layered Be True graphic help to bring us all together. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Sail
      • Style: DV1880-133

      Size & Fit

      • Model 1 is wearing size L and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Model 2 is wearing size M and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • If you typically wear men's styles, please select your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, please size down.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

