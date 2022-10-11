Your workhorse with wings returns to help you push through the rain. A water-repellent finish helps keep you dry while a cosy fleece-like feel on the inside helps keep your feet warm for nasty-weather runs. Rugged traction and 2 Zoom Air units provide grip and soft cushioning, so you can power through the elements.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield.