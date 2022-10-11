Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield

      Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes

      $190

      Your workhorse with wings returns to help you push through the rain. A water-repellent finish helps keep you dry while a cosy fleece-like feel on the inside helps keep your feet warm for nasty-weather runs. Rugged traction and 2 Zoom Air units provide grip and soft cushioning, so you can power through the elements.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Off-Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
      • Style: DO7626-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

