Bring classic basketball style back to the streets with the Nike Air More Uptempo '96. Nike Air units in the forefoot, midfoot and heel help these kicks live up to their name by putting comfortable cushioning under your foot. A suede and textile upper inspired by '90s graffiti adds bold, rugged style and a durable design.
