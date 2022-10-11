Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 95 QS

      Men's Shoes

      $250

      Team Red/University Red/Coral Chalk/Summit White
      Flex your style in the Air Max 95 QS. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, it taps into "The Anatomy of Air" with a healthy dose of muscle-inspired colours. And if that's not enough, the iconic side panels (done in premium suede) feature deco stitching for a fibrous texture that's more head-turning than those gym rats pumping iron.

      • Colour Shown: Team Red/University Red/Coral Chalk/Summit White
      • Style: DM0012-600

