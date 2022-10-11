Get your kicks, inspired by Route 66. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the original icon, with a Max Air unit in the heel, and adds integrated traction for exceptional grip. A Swoosh logo paired with a Route 72 logo on the tongue pays tribute to 1 of America's original highways. The outsole is made with at least 13% Nike Grind material.
