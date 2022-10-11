Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Huarache

      Men's Shoes

      $190

      Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favourite. Synthetic leather accents mix with knit textiles and a neoprene-like fabric to create dimension, texture and easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek while an iconic heel clip and stripped away branding add the '90s look you love.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver
      • Style: DX8968-001

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Huarache.