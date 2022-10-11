Our mid layer brings warmth to your cold weather run with a dash of bold art to catch eyes as you zoom by. We looked to the abstract work of Hola Lou to bring a new spin on speed with prints based on memory, feeling and music. It's the latest in our Artist in Residence series, taking a minimalist approach so you can bring maximum effort to your running journey.
