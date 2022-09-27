Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

      Women's Shoes

      $180

      Highly Rated
      Sail/Sesame/Black/Multi-Colour
      Summit White/Yellow Ochre/Lapis/Neptune Green
      White/White/White
      Sail/Game Royal/Rush Orange/University Blue
      Light Soft Pink/Fossil Stone/Team Red/Canyon Rust
      White/Pure Platinum/Blackened Blue/Metallic Silver

      The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow puts a playful twist on a classic b-ball design.Using a layered approach, doubling the branding and exaggerating the midsole, it highlights AF-1 DNA with a bold, new look.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: CI0919-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (262)

      4.8 Stars

      • LOVE the leopard print!

        811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - 27 Sept 2022

        My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly

      • Love the Air Force 1 Shadow

        14931357929 - 25 Sept 2022

        Very comfortable and stylish. New favorite sneaker!

      • One of my favourite pairs of trainers

        R111 - 10 Sept 2022

        Nice alternative to the normal plain white air force. These are white with platform sole and go with almost everything, these are my second pair and i love them!