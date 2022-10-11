Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid React

      Men's Shoes

      $230

      Join the party and celebrate 40 years of pushing sport and fashion boundaries with the Air Force 1 React. Taking a bold step into b-ball iconography, its plush React foam and amplified outsole bring new-age comfort. Polished Gold details and fresh branding that blends logos from past releases honour the fearless off-court look and pay tribute to the AF-1's reign.

      • Colour Shown: White/Yellow Ochre/Metallic Gold/Black
      • Style: DQ7668-100

