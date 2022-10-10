Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Older Kids' Shoes

      $150

      Tour Yellow/Black/Tour Yellow/Sail
      Sail/Medium Blue/Black/Blue Chill

      The Nike AF-1s are legendary. From their durable leather to hidden Air unit, they've been a sneaker icon for decades. That's a long time! This special edition is inspired by our own history—did you know Nike launched in '72? With '70s-style graphics on the tongue, heel and laces, these kicks are a groovy blast from the past.

      • Colour Shown: Sail/Medium Blue/Black/Blue Chill
      • Style: DQ0359-100

