      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3

      Older Kids' Shoe

      $150

      The Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 brings back the iconic design of the '82 original with suede leather that's soft and fuzzy.An Air-Sole unit cushions your feet for all-day comfort.Adjust the ankle strap for a perfect fit.

      • Colour Shown: Wheat/Gum Light Brown/Wheat
      • Style: CK0262-700

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (6)

      5 Stars

      • ive always wanted a pair jm so glad i finaly got them i mt size

        danielle h. - 21 Jan 2022

        so cute and comfy !!

      • A N. - 20 Jan 2022

        My son loved them, very nice

      • Great SHOE

        S H. - 19 Dec 2021

        Love them! They are super comfortable and look great with every color and almost every style.