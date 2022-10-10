Skip to main content
      $190

      The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka lets a new wave of comfort and style take hold. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole and layered upper that has soft leather and intricate stitching, the design celebrates the rebellious underground rave scene. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold, retro look.

      • Colour Shown: Phantom/Velvet Brown/Light Bone/Light Curry
      • Style: DR0151-001

