The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this hoops original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: durable construction, stitched leather overlays and clean finishes. Small touches of colour pop against the iconic white upper for vibrant visual contrast, while Nike Air cushioning helps keep every step feeling fresh.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07.