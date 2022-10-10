Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

      Women's Shoes

      $170

      Let your rebellious spirit shine through in the Air Force 1 '07 LX. Stitched overlays, bold details and just the right amount of hoops style help these kicks turn heads on the street. Pops of pink and soft real and synthetic leather dressed up as faux snakeskin add a hint of attitude to give an already legendary look an update that's as expressive as you are.

      • Colour Shown: Phantom/Sail/Pink Nebula/Sail
      • Style: DV1031-030

