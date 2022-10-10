Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Fast

      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets

      $85

      Medium Olive/Alligator
      Black/Black

      Keep running like air with these lightweight, stretchy leggings. Mesh panels on the back of the knees give cool ventilation mile after mile. The waistband sits just below your navel and has a drawcord that lets you find the perfect fit. Plus, multiple pockets—including 1 in a ribbed thigh panel—keep all your small running essentials at your fingertips.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black
      • Style: DQ6685-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'6" (168cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

