Nostalgic for the '90s, we combined classic details like the Nike Air Futura logo with a panelled construction to give the Nike Air Crew an elevated look. A mix of printed details pop on this cosy fleece layer.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
5 Stars
Syrena - 04 Mar 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.