      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'

      Men's Pullover Hoodie

      $160

      Khaki/Limestone/Sand Drift
      Cargo Khaki/Medium Olive/Gold Suede

      Suit up in this unbelievably warm hoodie, made from 100% recycled polyester fibres. Designed to be worn as a layering piece or on its own, the sweatshirt has a hood so you can keep the elements at bay. Discreet details nod to Oregon's Smith Rock—the inspiration behind the design of this fleece hoodie.

      • Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Medium Olive/Gold Suede
      • Style: CV0642-325

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

