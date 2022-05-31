Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG 'Ice Cave'

      Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

      $50

      Cool, wet weather is just another excuse to explore. That's why we went to Iceland, to test and discover new ways for our gear to work for you. We designed a tee with a familiar feel and made from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White
      • Style: DJ5776-121

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (189cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Looks amazing in person! Material is very comfortable

        e90de93b-0f97-4d81-aeca-7a7f5337dc29 - 31 May 2022

        The shirt looks amazing in person! The material is very comfortable and breathable. The colors are bright. Definitely will get a lot of good looks. I'm 6'0 220lb and ordered a size Large expecting a snug fit, and it actually runs big. Very roomy and comfortable!! Nike, please make more long-sleeve shirts like these!!! White with popping colors. I love it!