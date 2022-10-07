Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV "New Sands"

      Women's High-Waisted All-Over-Print Leggings

      $130

      When adventure calls, you want leggings to match your stride. On the Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV "New Sands" Leggings, a stretchy, body-hugging design with a buttery-smooth sensation gives you comfortable support. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres by weight.

      • Colour Shown: Cargo Khaki/Summit White
      • Style: DN8515-325

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

