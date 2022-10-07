Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG 'Cinder Cone'

      Women's All-over Print Jacket

      Adventure beckons. The Nike ACG Jacket answers the challenge with lightweight, water-repellent fabric that's made from 100% recycled nylon fibres. It's ready for unexpected weather on warm days, so you can easily pack it away when not in use. Subtle details nod to cinder cones, the natural result of cooled lava from Hawaii's famous volcanoes.

      • Colour Shown: Ironstone/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
      • Style: DN9805-004

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'7" (170cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

