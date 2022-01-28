Take on the tough terrain of the outdoors.The Nike ACG Air Nasu 2 steps up the durability with Ripstop on the upper and reinforced details to stand up to the rigours of the trail.It has mesh elements up top and a lining within to help keep you on your path with a breathable, supportive feel.A sticky rubber outsole is highlighted with lugs that are designed to help give you traction when navigating wet and rocky surfaces.
1 Stars
mmmaaa - 28 Jan 2022
Wore them maybe 10 times, if that, and only indoors at work and the glue holding the rubber part of the sole has separated from the shoe. Didn't notice for a few months because I wasn't wearing them out or even able to due to covid lockdowns... Never had a pair of shoes start falling apart so quickly.