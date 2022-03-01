The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
3.7 Stars
HarryG835380355 - 01 Mar 2022
Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping
Marie - 24 May 2021
Perfect. The bag has a good number of compartments which is very handy. It looks great and is good quality, the colour goes with everything, and it’s the perfect small duffel. Can’t complain
jess05 - 12 May 2021
Love how this looks and has lots of pockets and compartments however it is so much bigger than I expected