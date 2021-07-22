Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Academy Team

      Football Duffel Bag (Medium)

      $50

      The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag features a durable design built to withstand wet and dry conditions. Its main compartment opens to reveal plenty of room for your gear, while multiple carrying points provide alternative options when going to and from the pitch.

      • Colour Shown: University Red/Black/White
      • Style: BA5504-657

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      4.7 Stars

      • Good

        D A. - 23 Jul 2021

        Good bag

      • Like a Tardis!

        J J. - 29 May 2021

        Impressed with this! As a Powerlifter, I probably bring more gear to the gym than the average gym-goer. This session allowed all my gym gear with absolutely no problems! Looks really good as a bonus.

      • Good stuff

        A B. - 20 May 2021

        Good sized gym bag