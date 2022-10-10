Find Your Fast Chapter 2: Gaining Momentum

Welcome to chapter two of Find Your Fast: A Nike Running Guide, where we look at tips to help you build on what you began in chapter one. When it comes to gaining momentum, we believe there are many kinds of momentum: confidence, consistency, speed and strength are all examples. However you define it, they all come from repetition. Let's explore some suggestions to help you build and maintain a routine.
"I think running pulls out the best in us. I feel the most alive and most like myself when I am running".
– Shalane Flanagan
NYC Marathon Champion, Olympic Silver Medallist, Author, Mother
Your Perfect Running Partner
The Nike Run Club App is the perfect complement to keep you running towards your best. You can track your runs, set goals, measure your progress and celebrate success. You can also share your journey with a community of runners, join challenges and cheer each other on.