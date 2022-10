$180.00

Paul Rodriguez is a skateboarding legend, so it's fitting that he links up with an iconic SB silhouette to celebrate his roots. Inspired by PRod's Mexican heritage, this Dunk comes covered in vibrant shades of red and green. Themed graphics—from the tongue tag to the insole—illustrate Paul's love for the sport of boxing. An adorned dubrae uses roman numerals and encrusted stones to mark Rodriguez's 15th year with the brand.