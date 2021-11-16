Nike x Patta present: The Wave | A film by Mahaneela. Creative direction by Steve McQueen. The collaboration is a thematic reference to the cultural shifts and enduring influence that Patta has had on its greater community and industry. In this four-part film we follow siblings Abdul and Carista as they ride the ever-changing seas of life. In Chapter 2, we follow a new character, older sister of Abdul, a DJ /producer called Carista, as she creates her own sanctuary, experimenting and collaborating with friends and peers. She learns that music is a universal language, one that opens her up to meeting unexpected people along the way.