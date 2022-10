We're anti fatigue and pro play, which is why we created the Nike Spark Flyknit. Utilising a layered midsole (firm foam, plastic plate and soft foam), it reduces flection in the forefoot to help keep you energised. The visually stunning, dual-layer Flyknit upper is airy, supportive and easy to style, while the carved-away design lets you see the tech that keeps you comfortable. So if anyone dares you to keep going, lace up and accept.

SKU: DD1901-001