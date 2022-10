Founded in 1891, AIK has maintained a strong standing in the top flight of Swedish football for 130 years. The club has now joined forces with Nike to commemorate the occasion with a special edition of the Air Max 90. Subtle branding in reflective-design gold pays homage to the historic landmark, with "1891" emblazoned on the heel and additional, mismatched visuals on each tongue tag. In a nod to Stockholm, the insole depicts a blue line representing the city's wide-ranging metro system.