$270.00

A singular silhouette and bold colour-blocking make the Air Jordan 12 stand out amongst MJ's signature models. But the design is about more than aesthetics—its premium materials and tall mudguard make it one of Tinker Hatfield's most durable creations. More than two decades after its debut, the timeless look is back sporting bold hues and a nubuck finish. A tonal, black leather upper contrasts with glowing accents of University Gold on the mudguard, outsole and heel to create this crisp make-up.