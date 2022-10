Easy-to-style Limestone. Crisp underlays. Tumbled overlays. What else could you ask for? This fresh take on the original hoops-to-street shoe delivers durable style that's smoother than backboard glass. Its Gum Yellow outsole brings the contrast against a Summit White midsole, while debossed branding completes the look. Plus, plush ankle padding and Air cushioning create the comfort you've come to love.

SKU: DV7585-200