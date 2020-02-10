In February, some of the biggest names and brightest stars in basketball will assemble in Chicago. In many ways, the city is the perfect backdrop for a gathering of the game’s elite. The Windy City is a hoops hotbed at every level, with three-peats and elite youth programs serving as definitive proof. This AF-1 pays homage to Chicago’s distinct, diverse culture by stitching together 10 divergent patterns to create a truly unique tapestry. Neutral black blends with a range of earth tones to create a camo-infused look that refuses to blend in.