$230.00

Travis Scott's style and creative aesthetic can be traced back to his life in Houston. With the AF-1 Travis Scott, he pays homage to the community that helped cultivate his hustle and the creativity inspired by his trips to Astroworld.

The shoe is a patchwork of elements, reflecting things from his upbringing—like the durability of traditional work clothing, natural tones associated with being outdoors and the surreal vibes of Astroworld.

He's sharing his experiences with the kids in Houston by providing them with the tools to own their hustle and the inspiration to imagine new possibilities for themselves.