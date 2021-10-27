$490.00

Alyx founder Matthew M. Williams is bringing his disruptive design cues back to the classic Air Force 1. As soon as you slip these on, the brand's signature hardware—the Alyx buckle—immediately straps you into an elevated sense of aesthetics. For Alyx's latest Air Force 1 collaboration, the heritage red buckle and strap powerfully pops with a red Swoosh against an all-black makeup, creating a sense of rockstar luxury. Bringing a new level of elegance and ambition to the Air Force 1, this Alyx collab features premium tumbled leather, waxed laces and gold-stamped 1017 Alyx branding on the heel counter.

SKU: CQ4018-004