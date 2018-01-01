We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
High waistband for core awareness and coverage
Seamless compression zones support muscles
Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable
Mesh-lined pockets for easy storage
Lightweight Dri-FIT fabric with 4-way stretch mobility
High-rise waist lays flat and smooth
Waistband tilts up for flattering coverage
Nike Power fabric for compression and support
Body-mapped seams enhance mobility