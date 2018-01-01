As one traces the evolution of modern street skating from its earliest foundation, Nike SB pro skateboarder Eric Koston has served as a visionary and pioneer each step of the way. Since turning pro in 1992, Koston has remained unfadeable in both a cut-throat contest capacity as well as on the raw street level, all while never seeming to take any of it all that seriously. The wheels are always in motion, even when off his board, as Koston has helped advance skateboarding through his dedicated approach to footwear design, print journalism, online media and beyond.

