READY SET GO: RUN 8 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
RUN 8:
MILE MUNCHER ONCE AGAIN, IT’S TIME TO GO LONG.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

That’s right —you’re going to be eating some miles this week. This is your milestone run,
and you’ll be going farther than you’ve ever gone before. Crush those goals.

WHAT TO EXPECT This is your Long Run. The goal is going the distance, and your pace should be comfortable
enough to sustain more miles than ever before. You’re building up your endurance with each
extra step you take.

WORKOUT Find your farthest run in the Nike+ Running App, and then set out to beat it. Whether you go five more
minutes or five more miles, you should feel good. This isn’t about speed; it’s about outrunning your best self.
Focus on going the distance, and recover when you need to.

TIP Need some motivation to go the distance? Imagine the farthest run you’ve logged in the app belongs to
your arch-nemesis, and you have to beat it. We know it’s weird, but every runner has a competitive streak,
and tapping into that side of yourself can help you dig a little deeper. Don’t quit until you surpass
your rival’s farthest stretch and you will finish the run a better version of yourself.

NEXT RUN: TRACK ATTACK You’re ready to hit the track. That (400 meter) oval is for real runners.
And you belong out there with the rest of them.

RELATED ARTICLE: FIND THE FORM THAT FITS YOU You’ve tackled a few different types of runs. It’s time to start thinking
about how your form will affect your running experience.

