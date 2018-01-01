Yeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more things that make

running the coolest way to spend your free time. Here are a few of them.





THERE ARE NO SIGN-UP FEES

No monthly fees! You don’t need a fancy gym membership. Just lace up and go, that’s it. And

appreciate that you won’t be interrupted during your run by a guy grunting through squats in spandex.

YOU CAN RUN ANYWHERE

Lace up and the world is your oyster. Whether it’s your local high school track, the park,

on a treadmill or even on vacation, log miles anywhere.

MAKE RUNNING YOUR “ME TIME”

Crazy commute? Cabin fever? Cramming for finals? Running is a great way to unwind, get

outside, enjoy nature and find your Zen. Whether it’s catching up on your favorite

podcast, listening to a new album, or enjoying some peace and quiet, running can be

your escape. Just slip on those kicks and let the day’s pressures melt away.

IT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE A SUPERHERO

Nothing makes you feel like you can take on the world quite like getting out for a run, especially in the early

or late hours. You’ll be taking a stand against the twin villains known as Lethargy and Laziness, and people

will take notice. With every stride, your legend grows.

YOU CAN TRACK YOUR PROGRESS

Progress is addictive, which is one reason many runners log their runs. With the Nike+ Running App, you

can track your progress and compare how different workouts make you feel. Use the App anytime you get

on the road to log your speed, distance and mood while you run. You can even share your mid-run selfies.

YOU CAN MAKE NEW HUMAN FRIENDS…

...And spend quality time with the furry ones. Running is a great way to make new friends who all share a

common goal or inspire your current group of friends to move towards a goal together. Remember, you

can find friends to connect with using the Nike+ Running App. It’s also a great way to give your dog

some exercise, fun in the sun and a different type of treat.

YOU CAN EARN SOME BRAGGING RIGHTS

It’s hard to beat the feeling of setting a goal, crushing it, and then letting your friends know. Make the Nike+

Running App your megaphone. Even if you don’t have a physical running group, your friends can cheer you

on through Facebook and check out your post-run photos on Twitter and Instagram.

OH YEAH, AND YOU CAN MAKE IT A FUN WAY TO STAY HEALTHY

"Running just two or three times a week will help you feel better than ever. And what’s even better than a

healthy fun run? A dance party run. Make your workout feel like an epic training montage with the Ready,

Set, Go, Run playlist on Spotify. And move your heart rate to a whole new rhythm. Ready to put awesome

into action? Let’s move to the beat."