WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.