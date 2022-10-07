Nike Update on COVID-19
For the continued safety and wellbeing of our teammates and customers, our Nike-owned and operated stores will remain temporarily closed in multiple countries around the world. Stores in selected locations are open based on guidance from health and government authorities.
Customers can find information on stores here and continue shopping on Nike.com and SNKRS, and stay active on NRC and NTC.
