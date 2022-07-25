Coach-approved Tips To Improve Your Tennis Forehand

Improving your tennis forehand is a simple way to elevate your skills on the court.

"After the serve, the forehand is arguably the most important shot in tennis", said Michael Sowter, director of tennis and head women's tennis coach at Fordham University.

The forehand is a stroke in which the hand holding the tennis racket faces forwards. It's an essential technique for returning an opponent's shot with power and control.

"The good news is that the forehand is also one of the easiest shots to master", said Kacper Owsian, a former professional tennis player. And, there's no shortage of acceptable forehand styles.

That said, the forehand can generally be broken down into three phases:

1. Unit Turn. This is the first step in preparing to hit the forehand. As the United States Tennis Association points out, it's helpful to think of your hips and upper body as one unit when you turn. It involves taking a split step and turning the upper body and racket in unison.



2. Backswing. Once the body and racket turn, the arm continues to move the racket backwards in a loop or "C" shape. This is called the backswing.



3. Follow-through. The arm extends the racket towards the ball and across the body to follow through. That is, to complete the swing.

"Traditionally, the follow-through was always taught over the shoulder, but you see a lot more variations in the modern game", Sowter said.

Nail these phases to level up your game. For more guidance, check out these tips from tennis coaches to improve your tennis forehand.