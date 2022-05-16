How to Stop Revenge Bedtime Procrastination, According To Sleep Experts

Most of us have overscheduled lives, says Jennifer Martin, PhD, a clinical psychologist, behavioural sleep medicine specialist and professor of medicine at UCLA. And people often sacrifice sleep for me time, especially when they don't live alone, she says. You tell yourself "just one more" (hour of scrolling, book chapter etc.). The next thing you know, it's 2am, and you have to be up at 7.

"When people are sleepy, they don't always make great decisions", says Martin. And it's a vicious cycle, because when you decide to stay up late, you're even more tired the next day, says Martin, upping the chances that this will become a habit.

We probably don't need to remind you that not logging the recommended seven to nine hours of nightly shut-eye can affect how you think and feel during your waking hours. But we will.

"You could be groggy and notice that you're not concentrating or remembering things well", says Keisha Sullivan, DO, a sleep medicine specialist. Emotionally, you may be moody and irritable. Physically, a lack of solid sleep leaves your body stressed out. This causes you to release more cortisol (a stress hormone), which can weaken your immune system, making you more likely to get ill, says Sullivan. And those are just the short-term consequences. None of it bodes well for acing your nutrition, fitness or mental health ambitions.

Got your attention? Great. Now that you're aware of the pitfalls of bedtime procrastination, all you need to take back the power is to hold yourself accountable—and follow this advice.