On rainy days, you may feel inclined to cosy up in bed. But, when obligations call—whether that's heading to the office or knocking out some errands—you want to make sure you have some cute rainy-day outfits ready to go.

When deciding what outfit to wear in the rain, the number one goal is usually to stay dry, regardless of the reason you're leaving the house. After all, it doesn't matter how sleek an outfit is if you arrive at your destination completely soaked and soggy. Waterproof or water-resistant clothing and shoes don't just have to be practical, they can also offer an opportunity to play with your personal style—a welcome bonus when your goal is to sport a cute rainy-day outfit.

Below, shop the best rainy-day clothes and shoes by Nike.

(Related: Waterproof running gear for rainy-day runs)