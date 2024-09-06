The Nike Women by Yoon Apparel Collection blends sport, style and self-expression

Stylish, active women everywhere have a new reason to celebrate. Nike's latest collaboration with fashion designer Yoon Ahn has resulted in Nike Women by Yoon—an apparel collection blending femininity and individuality with sport and putting a new spin on classic tennis-inspired looks.

Ahn's designs feature outside-the-box tennis-inspired styles. Ahn looked to the colours of vintage school uniforms and classic sports styles to create pieces that evoke a rebellious, anarchistic teen aesthetic—the line includes cardigans, tennis skirts, polos, varsity jackets and sports bras. Remixed heritage details, such as chenille varsity patches and YA for NikeCourt logos, infuse classic tennis styles with a distinctive, contemporary flair. With unexpected cuts combining classic tailoring with modern energy and edge, these pieces can be worn on and off the court, styled together or worn separately.

An especially exciting aspect of the campaign is Nike and Ahn's pairing with tennis champ Naomi Osaka as she returned to the courts for the US Open—her first championship since becoming a mum in July 2023—to create one-of-a-kind competition kits. Osaka's custom looks are dominated by the colours green and black, and the line features performance dresses as well as walk-on skirts and jackets with oversized bows representing her distinctive play.