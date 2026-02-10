University Homecoming Meets Pop Culture in Nike and Nigo's Culminating Air Force 3 Release
Product News
Nigo's final interpretation of the Nike Air Force 3 has arrived, along with colour-coordinating varsity jackets.
- Nike and influential designer and artist Nigo have collaborated on a years-long journey putting the multi-hyphenate's spin on the Air Force 3 sneaker and coordinating sportswear.
- In developing his interpretation of the recognisable silhouette, Nigo drew inspiration from movies, music and pop culture.
- The culminating expression of the Nike x Nigo Air Force 3 takes on a collegiate homecoming theme, bridging the brand's connection to college sports with Nigo's passion for vintage American style.
- The last Nike x Nigo Air Force 3 look and matching varsity jackets are available in Midnight Navy and Forest Green at humanmade.jp from 31 January 2026, while the footwear and apparel in Midnight Navy launched at SNKRS and select Nike partner retailers on 6 February.
Fans of both Nigo and Nike can celebrate that the final chapter of the Nike x Nigo footwear and apparel collection has arrived, even if it's bittersweet.
Nike's collaboration with the renowned artist and designer—which centres on his reimagining of the Nike Air Force 3 Sneaker and coordinating sportswear pieces—has resulted in a shoe featuring unique expressions of his creativity.
"Nigo [brings] an unbelievable amount of depth to each creative element that allowed us to be very playful with how we executed his vision", says Leo Sandino-Taylor, VP for Global Energy Marketing at Nike. "He's an absolute master of his craft".
The Nike x Nigo models infuse the fan-favourite silhouette with pop culture references that are personally significant to the designer and have served as influential to his creations over his several-decades-long career.
Nigo is a creator whose vision, curation and aesthetic appeal to multiple generations. He is just as known for his modern runway designs as for his early work when he emerged on the Tokyo streetwear scene in the early 1990s.
With this last release comes one final reimagining of the shoe that the designer has long considered a personal favourite. "The AF3 is a hidden masterpiece that I remember loving at the time", Nigo says. "Through my first collaboration with Nike, I want[ed] to reintroduce everyone to its magnificence".
This time, the designer's take on the Air Force 3—constructed with midsole foam and rubber outsole identical to the original—takes on a collegiate homecoming spin. Classic colours and materials, including Pendleton wool, merge Nigo's passion for retro American aesthetics with Nike's long-time connection to collegiate sport.
The exclusive Nike x Nigo Air Force 3, launching in Midnight Navy and Forest Green, is visually defined by its premium upper with embossed leather overlays that add a rich textural feature. Look closer to find Pendleton branding on the sockliner and a chain-stitched Air Force logo on the tongue.
Both the Midnight Navy and Forest Green colourways pair with colour-coordinating reversible Pendleton wool souvenir jackets. Those familiar with previous pieces will recognise the jacket's in-box patches as seen throughout the rest of Nigo's collection with Nike.
These items mark an exciting culmination to the collection, which first launched with a version of the Air Force 3 inspired by Nigo's favourite television genres from his childhood, along with sportswear pieces inspired by his favourite Japanese cartoons.
While an array of influences helped to feed his creative vision for the Nike x Nigo collection, he was also inspired by his visit to Nike headquarters, where he "drew a lot of inspiration from the archives, the lab and the team working there", Nigo says. "Everything I saw had a great influence on the project".
Though this collection is coming to a close, fans of the artist may see more collaborations with Nike and Nigo. As the designer says, "It's the beginning of a long and exciting journey".
The new Nike x Nigo footwear and apparel styles are available in Midnight Navy and Forest Green at humanmade.jp starting on 31 January 2026, while the Midnight Navy colourway and jacket come to SNKRS and select Nike retail-partner locations on 6 February.