9 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day
Buying Guide
Find a thoughtful gift for mum that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.
If you're wondering what to get your mum (or mother figure) this Mother's Day, check out this guide to find something special. You know her best—surprise her with something she might not buy for herself, add a personal touch like a handwritten note or carve out some quality time to complete the day.
1. For mums looking for leggings to live in: Nike leggings
Whether mum is a yoga fan or simply enjoys the comfort of leggings, she can probably never have too many pairs. The Nike Zenvy Collection features our buttery-soft InfinaSoft fabric built for yoga and beyond, while the Universa is super smooth and offers medium support. If she's looking for a barely there feel with all-day wearability at a great price, check out Nike One leggings.
2. For mums embracing the Y2K trend: retro running shoes
For mums looking to take retro into the future, check out Nike's retro running footwear. The Nike Vomero 5, Nike V2K and Nike P-6000 are a few options that blend style, comfort and a retro-future aesthetic into a look that lasts.
3. For mums looking to lounge: Nike Phoenix Fleece
To help your mum relax and recover after a long day at work, a tough workout or simply just because, hook her up with some cosy, soft Nike Sportswear Club Fleece apparel. This loungewear is comfortable and trendy thanks to its exaggerated details. It's also available in extended sizes.
4. For mums who love to run: Nike running jackets
A little inclement weather shouldn't stop mum from getting out there. If your mum loves to run, treat her to a Nike running jacket to keep her warm, dry and protected from the elements, so she can run any time she wants. If she likes running outside in the morning or in the evening, look for a style made with reflective design features to make her visible in her surroundings.
5. For mums on their feet all day: Nike slides
If your mum spends a lot of time on her feet, consider a pair of Nike's soft foam slides. They're designed to offer lightweight cushioning—perfect for a house shoe—but they're also durable enough to be worn outside for a casual, athletic look. What's more, surprise her with a pedicure where slides can come in handy. If a walking shoe is more mum's speed, you can choose from Nike's versatile collection.
6. For mums who love the gym: matching sets
If your mum loves a matching set, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to level up her look. Give her a coordinated fit that keeps her feeling strong, stylish and ready for whatever her training throws at her.
7. For on-the-go mums: Nike bags and backpacks
If your mum carries her life around in her bag, she may be ready for a new one. Nike's options come in lots of different sizes and colours to meet her needs.
8. For environmentally conscious mums: apparel made from sustainable materials
For mums who keep sustainability in mind, you might want to think about a gift that's been upcycled or made from sustainable materials. Nike has all kinds of apparel options made with at least 50 percent recycled materials, so you can find a gift that matches mum's values.
9. For gift givers on a budget: accessories for $50 and under
Trying to be cost conscious but still want to offer mum a token of appreciation? You can never go wrong with a bag or backpack or a new pair of socks.