3 Ways to Make Fitness Fun for Your Kids

No one needs to tell you that to get children excited about something (chores, doctor's appointments, long car rides), fun must be involved. Exercise is no exception. "If you don't frame physical activity as a source of entertainment, to some degree, kids are unlikely to stay interested in it", says Karen Santesson, a supervisor at Nike's Child Development Center who runs the Everybody Moves activity programme, in accordance with the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE America). Not sure where to start? Try these ideas for making moving together fun.



01. Turn it into a game.

The easiest (and to be fair, most obvious) way to make exercise more entertaining is to make a game of it, because games disguise physical work as play. Basic garden games like tag, Grandmother's Footsteps and football typically keep younger kids (aged 3 to 5) engaged, while older kids and pre-teens often like obstacle courses, which are more dynamic and suit their relatively low attention spans, says Santesson. To create a course of your own, set up five or six "obstacles" around your garden or house, like a stack of pillows they have to jump over or two trees they have to crab-walk between. Set a timer and challenge them to finish in a certain time, cheering them on along the way.



02. Give them some control.

"Children usually like to feel as though they're making their own decisions, as it gives them a sense of control", says Santesson. Try giving little ones (aged 3- to 6-ish years) a job to do. Let your child know that they're your designated workout buddy and their job is to follow along as much as they can with your yoga routine, or to throw you a light medicine ball in between your sit-ups. For older kids, let them pick out a workout or create their own for you to do together, stringing together five or six exercises that interest them. "It's exciting for kids to tell their parents what to do for once, and when they see you moving and enjoying it, they're more likely to want to join in", adds Santesson. Help them find new routines and exercises to try by searching in the 'For the Whole Family' Collection or 'Learn the Basics of Training' Collection, both on the NTC App.