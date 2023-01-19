Nike Yoga Teacher Fabian Domenech on Being Your True Self

Trained Podcast: Find Authenticity with Fabian Domenech
Coaching
Nike yoga teacher Fabian Domenech has taught all over the world. Hear what he's learnt about himself and his practice along the way.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Over the past decade, yoga participation in the United States has nearly tripled. This comes as no surprise to Fabian Domenech, who founded his practice when he was juggling an aspiring fashion career, a full-time service industry job and a cross-training coaching schedule in the fast-paced city of London. Thanks to yoga, meditation and his extensive world travels, he's since learnt the power of self-love and the importance of detachment. On this episode, the Nike yoga teacher and cross-training coach joins host Jaclyn Byrer to get real about mental health, share the feeling of community and belonging he finds in sport, and tell us what we can expect from each of his classes.
"I think we need yoga in our lives somehow, just to be centred, to improve as humans. Because we have so many people, but there are very few humans. I think yoga makes you a human".
Fabian Domenech
Nike yoga teacher and cross-training coach
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.